Stamatis recovers from concussion to race at ANDRA season opener



The 2010 ANDRA Top Fuel champion, Martin Stamatis, will be back in action at Perth Motorplex this Friday and Saturday when the venue plays host to the opening round of the 2014 ANDRA Drag Racing Series.

Stamatis made a brief appearance at the Australian Nationals in Sydney in November, but only for one qualifying session, with a rough launch giving him a concussion. On top of illness he had pre-event, the call was made to put teammate Phil Read into the seat instead for the remainder of the event.

“It was awful, my head was just throbbing,” Stamatis said. “But we had a premonition I wouldn't be right to drive anyway so we had told Phil to bring his driving gear to the track. He did a great job in a car he wasn't familiar with.”

The team has been out testing recently to do some final checks to the dragster before commencing competition in earnest.

“We noticed the engine was scuffing a few pistons at the Nationals in November,” Stamatis said, “so (crew chief) Rob Cavagnino had a brand new fuel pump on there and with that comes a new fuel curve he had to try and match up to our combination.”

The opening event in Perth will actually be a double header with two separate championship rounds over two nights on January 10 and 11.

Stamatis will be taking on a tough field including Phil Lamattina, Damien Harris, Mark Sheehan and Allan Dobson. In addition to Top Fuel dragsters, the event also includes the opening round of the Top Fuel Motorcycle series and the second round of the Aeroflow Sportsman Drag Racing Championship.

Dedenbear Official Contingency Sponsor For Throttle Stops in NHRA and IHRA

After the release of their revolutionary STS Digital Stepper Stop, Dedenbear announced they have signed on as an official contingency sponsor in NHRA and IHRA for this season. With Payouts in NHRA Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street and IHRA Super Rod, Quick Rod and Hot Rod, Dedenbear has stepped up as the first throttle stop manufacturer to become a contingency sponsor in the 21st century.

This system combines the consistency of an electric stop with the adjustability of an air stop for unprecedented levels of control. With eight completely independent movements per run and and the ability to adjust the movement of the stop to 90 different blade positions (rather than simply fully open or fully closed) and at nine different speeds, traditional throttle stops will be a significant disadvantage on the track. For more information, check them out at www.dedenbear.com or call 866-518-0939.