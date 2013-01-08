Champion video racing contest voting begins for 2014

Performance enthusiasts and other consumers can go online to vote for their favorite video entries in the Champion brand’s popular $125,000 “Search for a Champion” racing sponsorship contest, with each registered vote qualifying for a free entry in a sweepstakes for hundreds of Champion T-shirts and hats. To register and vote in the contest, simply visit www.AlwaysaChampion.com.

Performance Driven™ Champion spark plugs, wipers, filters and chemical additives are products of global vehicle components manufacturer Federal-Mogul Corporation.

The innovative Search for a Champion contest enables grassroots racers in virtually any form of engine-driven competition to battle for 15 $5,000 Champion racing sponsorships and one $50,000 grand-prize sponsorship. To enter the contest, racers must submit a 2-minute video that describes their commitment to winning a racing title with the support of the iconic Champion brand. More than 390 racers submitted qualifying videos prior to the January 3 deadline.

The first round of voting, which runs through February 2, 2014, will help determine the 15 contest finalists, each of whom will receive a $5,000 Champion sponsorship for the 2014 racing season. The grand-prize voting period – for the $50,000 Search for a Champion sponsorship – will take place February 21 through March 23, 2014, with the winner announced March 31.