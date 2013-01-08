Tickets available for International Drag Racing Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Tickets for the 24th Annual International Drag Racing Hall of Fame Induction Banquet presented by Lucas Oil Products on Thursday, March 13, are now available.

The induction ceremony will take place in Gainesville, Fla. at the Paramount Plaza Hotel & Suites. Corporate partner tables are priced at $1,000 per table. Individuals can purchase single seating tickets at $100 each.

Additional information is available from Donna Garlits at 352-245-8661 or 877-271-3278 toll free, or email donna@garlits.com.

‘Friendly Fran’ Johnson passes away

Frances Louise “Fran” Johnson, 67, of Liberty, Texas, died Fri., Nov. 22, 2013.

She was born September 9, 1946, in Houston, Texas, and graduated from La Jolla High School, San Diego, Calif., in 1964.

Fran started modeling at an early age. During the late 1960s she was Miss Pacific Beach, Miss Corvette, Fairest of the Fair - San Diego County Fair 1966 and Miss Congeniality of the Miss California Pageant.

Fran’s passion was racing. Street racing as a teenager led to a 20+ year career in professional drag racing. While employed by the National Hot Rod Association for a number of years Fran also played an integral role in the formation of several world championship race teams and was a regular columnist for Drag News.

She is survived by her husband, Dante Johnson; son, Christopher Williams; one granddaughter; and her brother, Jim Partin of San Diego, Calif.

The family requests that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.