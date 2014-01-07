Mike Edwards retires? Sells complete Pro Stock operation to McGaha

Although there has been no official confirmation from Mike Edwards, apparently the highly successful NHRA Pro Stock racer may have retired. He recently sold his complete NHRA Pro Stock team, including all of his stock and the contents of the team’s Charlotte engine shop. Rumors regarding Edwards retiring include (1) The rotator cuff injury he suffered last year forced him to retire and (2) He just couldn’t financially compete with the Pro Stock teams that have multiple cars, drivers and unlimited budgets.

NHRA Pro Stock driver Chris McGaha has acquired additional equipment to expand his in-house program to a more competitive level in 2014. McGaha, of Odessa, Texas, plans to run all 24 races in NHRA's Mello Yello Drag Racing Series this season with his new Harlow Sammons/Southwest Performance & Machine Chevrolet Camaro.

McGaha, a former Competition Eliminator racer, graduated to the Pro Stock category in 2011 and has been gunning for his first win in the class ever since.

In addition to Edward’s 2013 Camaro, McGaha, who is a machinist and Vice President of Southwest Performance & Machine, also purchased Edwards' truck and trailer and the contents of his engine shop in North Carolina, including all of the engines, transmissions, rear ends, and components.

"Our plan for next season is the same as it was this year; we plan to race all 24 events, and if we can stay in the top 10, then we'll keep going," said McGaha, who will selectively race the circuit if he should fall out of NHRA's top 10.