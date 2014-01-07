San Antonio gets in some racing while rest of the U.S. shivers

While the Midwest and Northeast are buried under mountains of snow or shivering in sub-zero temperatures, Mother Nature provided central Texas with a beautiful day for drag racing as San Antonio Raceway hosted its annual Hangover/Racers Appreciation race on Jan. 4.

Last year’s No-Box champ and Motorcycle Shootout runner-up, Brandon Mitchan, took home the pot this year in Dialing for Dollars. The impromptu second qualifying round, with a buy-in jackpot up for grabs, saw Mitchan go out early and lay down a pass that no one could beat. Mitchan, in prime form, put his Suzuki Hayabusa through with a .0011 package.

Two perennial contenders squared off in the Electronics (Box) Finals with David Bills (San Antonio) and Preston Pennington (Three Rivers) going head to head. Bills cut a .0161 light and needed every inch of the lead as Pennington ran quicker but came up short by .002 at the line as Bills scored the holeshot win. Bills, 4.928 at 137.49 mph defeated Pennington, 4.827/132.55.

Former San Antonio Raceway owner/promoter, Todd Zampese (Converse) and Dennis Soefje (Seguin) opted to split the cash and forego the final run in No-box.

No-box co-winner Todd Zampese waits for green to chase down Laurie Vontour in his semifinal.Zampese took down Ruben Gallegos (red) in round 1, J. Garza, Matthew Villarreal, Vontour and James Tijerina in the semis, with a round 3 bye.

Soefje, in his late wife’s 1983 Mustang GT, trailered Brandon Mitchan (break out), R. Floyd, Roland Wray (break out), M. Frankson (break out) and M. Merino (red) before a bye in semi's.