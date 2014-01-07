Clarification on NMCA/NMRA shutdown transmitter

The Agent has received a clarification from ProMedia about the top-end transmitter for NMCA, NMRA and NMCA WEST. It is not required; it is highly suggested. ProMedia’s Steve Wolcott says the NMCA and NMRA will have the equipment set up on track and “we are highly suggesting that competitors make the investment to put in their race car.”

AMSOIL sponsors Buell bike contest



For the past 30 years, one thing has remained constant in Erik Buell's life: his drive to create motorcycles on his own terms. Buell and his company, Erik Buell Racing (EBR) of East Troy, Wis., established the lofty goal of bringing to market a world-class street superbike for under $20,000. The end result was the new EBR 1190RX, which was unveiled in October at the American International Motorcycle Exposition (AIM Expo) in Orlando, Fla.

Now through November 10, 2014 qualified contestants can enter to win their own 2014 EBR 1190RX courtesy of AMSOIL INC. The official drawing will take place December 1, 2014. Register to win the EBR 1190RX at www.amsoilracing.com/buildinglegends,

In addition to the Grand Prize EBR 1190RX, AMSOIL is giving away a Buell-autographed motorcycle helmet (First Prize, $500 retail value) and three AMSOIL leather motorcycle jackets ($250 retail.)

The Harley-Davidson had a humble beginning

And while we’re talking motorcycles, how about this 1911 Harley-Davidson? This 1911 7D is one of four complete first-year machines known to exist, serial #1910A, built in late 1911, with a next-year-model (1912) type front fender, introduced in the Autumn of 1911. It is painted Renault Grey, which was likely the only color available, and is in beautiful condition. It will be sold at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas Presented as Lot S471, this Harley is scheduled to cross the block on Saturday, January 11.

Andy Granatelli dies at age 90

Racing icon Andy Granatelli passed away Sunday, December 29, at the age of 90. He was a pivotal force in the earliest days of the specialty-equipment industry, building a business out of selling speed equipment to new automotive enthusiasts who wanted to modify their cars.

In addition to supporting the then industry's earliest companies, Granatelli became a household name in the late-1960s through the 70s with TV commercials for his STP fuel and oil additives, as well as the turbine-engine STP-Paxton car of Parnelli Jones that pushed the field at the 1967 Indianapolis 500. STP also backed Richard Pettys NASCAR teams for years and was Petty’s sponsor during his short-lived Drag Racing career.