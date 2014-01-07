Cruz versus Bazz in AA Funny Cars



NHRA Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon took part in the Mickey Thompson Tire DragRacingOnline.com AA/FC Challenge at last year’s World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova Dragway Park. Videographer Les Mayhew has put together this special look as Cruz took on Barrie “Bazz” Young, head of Snap-on Tools, Pedregon’s Big Show sponsor. Cruz is driving the “California Charger” while Bazz, a regular with the DRO series, is in the “Down Under Thunder.”

A queen and three princesses

The three racing John Force daughters were guests yesterday on the Queen Latifah Show which will air on Wednesday, January 8. Ashley, Brittany and Courtney Force sat down with Queen Latifah, the talk show host/actress/singer, to talk about racing as well as being role models for women around the country.

After the in-studio segment the four women also took it to the “track” for a fun racing segment that included actor James Van Der Beek.

Also joining the Forces on the Queen Latifah Show were the Stars of "2 Broke Girls" – Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs.

Visit www.queenlatifah.com to see when and where the show airs.