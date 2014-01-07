PDRA announces new series and releases 2014 schedule

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) was announced Monday, Jan. 6. The principal owners are well-known racers Jason and Mitchell Scruggs, Gene Hector, Roger Henson and Tommy Franklin. Their stated goal is “to create a solid foundation for eighth-mile Pro Mod-style drag racing and offer their racing brethren with a stable, safe and competitive venue for the quickest and fastest doorslammers on the planet.”

“Our goal is to give outlaw doorslammer racers, as well as all the fans, track operators and sponsors who have supported this kind of racing over the years, an organization they can be proud of,” said longtime racer Jason Scruggs. “The PDRA is racer-owned and racer-operated, and while we understand that there will be a building process, we’re looking forward to a strong series in 2014.”

The 2014 PDRA series tour will feature eight races starting with the season-opener on Friday and Saturday, April 4-5 at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, NC. The series will then move to South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Ga., onMay 9-10, Memphis International Raceway on May 23-24, U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich., on June 27-28, Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, Va., on July 25-26and Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park for a unique “under the lights” race on August 15-16 before returning to Rockingham Dragway on Sept. 5-6. The series will then return to Richmond on October 10-11 for its season conclusion.

At each stop on the 2014 PDRA series tour there will be eight eliminator categories contested, including Pro Extreme, Pro Nitrous, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Boost, Pro Extreme Motorcycle, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster and Junior Dragster.

Longtime racers Bob Harris (who also has been a track operator) and Rick Moore, both of North Carolina, will handle the PDRA’s day-to-day operations.

“There are still a few details to work out, but we are thrilled at the support that has already been shown by racers, track operators and potential sponsors behind the scenes,” says Harris. “I’ve been a racer for over 30 years, involved with Pro Mod for the last 5-6 years with a son who races, and I’ve seen this type of racing really grow. “Truthfully, it’s very important that we preserve it, and I think the sport needs an organization like PDRA. I’m looking forward to working with Rick, who I’ve worked closely with before, and – bottom line – we’re going to make this deal better than anything that’s out there currently. We’ve got all the tools to do so, and we’re committed to making PDRA the premier eighth-mile drag racing association in the world.”

Circle K named sponsor of 2014 NHRA Winternationals

The NHRA management announced that Circle K has been named the title sponsor for the 2014 NHRA Winternationals. The season-opening event is scheduled for Feb. 6-9 at historic Auto Club Raceway in Pomona CA.

The Circle K Winternationals will be televised once again by ESPN2 HD. The NHRA Winternationals has been contested annually at the Los Angeles County Fairplex dragstrip since 1963. The defending 2013 NHRA Winternationals winners are Shawn Langdon in Top Fuel, Courtney Force in Funny Car and Vincent Nobile in Pro Stock.

Lamattina has new T/F for Aussie Season Opener at Perth

Former ANDRA Top Fuel Champion, Phil Lamattina has vowed 2014 will be the year he reclaims the Top Fuel title as the FUCHS-backed Australian Top Fuel team prepares for the season-opening Nitro Max race at Perth Motorplex the January 10-11.

“I will be racing a new chassis that should be both quicker and more comfortable. Over the last two seasons we have been the fastest car in the field most of the time but we haven’t been able to win the races that we needed to win. This year we are looking to be both fast and consistent,” said Lamattina.

FUCHS Lubricants Australasia has again joined the team for a record tenth consecutive year.

Megasaurus, flame throwing recliner and plenty of action will headline IHRA’s Sonic Rush tour 2014

The International Hot Rod Association and IRG Sports + Entertainment announced an all-new series set to debut in 2014 aptly named the Sonic Rush Tour.

"The Sonic Rush Tour is designed to give motorsports fans a show they won't find anywhere else in the sport. Jam-packed with a variety of jets, wheelstanders and thrill acts from around the world, the Sonic Rush Tour will build on the foundation set by the former Thunder Jam series with an enhanced show, an expanded lineup and a larger reach in markets throughout the U.S.," noted Jason Rittenberry, CFE, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRG.

Among the machines that will populate the lineup of the Sonic Rush Tour in 2014 will be the brand new “X-Treme Shockwave,” a 30,000 horsepower jet-powered semi-truck, the uniquely designed “Queen of Diamonds” jet dragster, piloted by the Jill Canuso, and jet-powered Funny Cars.

Other acts will include the world-renowned “Chevy Rebellion” wheelstander driven by Richard Hutchins, the “Candyland” stagecoach wheelstander driven by Ed Jones, and Mike West's unique contraptions including the car-eating “Megasaurus” and a wild set of jet-powered vehicles including a golf cart, a smart car and even a flame-throwing recliner.

