Scruggs family backing newest 1/8th mile Pro Mod series?

A recent press release confirmed that yet another Pro Mod series is on the horizon for the 2014 season. This is a series put together by eighth-mile Pro Mod racers led primarily by the Jason Scruggs family with help from the respected track operator of Rockingham Dragway, Steve Earwood, and (reportedly) IHRA CEO Jason Rittenberry.

Evidently the group of racers, who reportedly financed Kenny Nowling’s re-acquisition of the ADRL from Al-Anabi USA in 2013, are trying to find a way to remove Nowling from any management position with the ADRL. The best info DRO has is that a sale of the ADRL is the most probable outcome.

All that is known to be a fact is that there is as of this minute a new Pro Mod Association and that the only officially announced race dates are at Rockingham, NC, for the season opener and a second race at Rockingham. Although not officially confirmed, DRO sources indicate that races at Tulsa Raceway Park, U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Michigan and most likely Maryland International Raceway will host this yet to be officially named series.

DRO has heard from several sources with direct knowledge, who asked not to be quoted, that there have been several meetings at Memphis with the Pro Mod racers and others concerned with getting the new series started, and that all of the meetings included Rittenberry.

Little is known regarding rules, purses, classes or schedules other than the traditional classes and weight minimums are expected to be retained. DRO was told that an official announcement to answer all questions regarding the new series would happen at some time between January 10-15.

Well placed sources, who are not being quoted because of confidentiality agreements, say that Nowling still plans to go forward with the races he has scheduled regardless of the outcome of his problems with the ADRL.

The Agent hears it will be known as the Professional Drag Racing Association (PDRA). One thing is sure: Pro Mod racers who prefer eighth-mile racing are going to have a tremendous number of choices when deciding where, when, and with whom they will race in 2014.

No signed contract for September Monster Mopar Weekend at Gateway

Claims on the Internet by some parties that there is a “signed contract” with Gateway Motorsports Park for the return of the iconic Monster Mopar Weekend Mopar-only event the second weekend in September has caused a great deal of buzz and plan-making in the Mopar community. However, it definitely isn’t true. According to Chris Blair, Senior Vice President – Business Development, Racing Operations and Promotions for the Madison, Illinois, motorsports facility, as of Jan. 4, 2014, he has no contract signed for a “Monster Mopar” Weekend event.