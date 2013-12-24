Rickie Smith trying turbo power for his Pro Mod

Agent 1320 has learned that Rickie Smith -- who un-retired shortly after announcing his retirement from Pro Mod racing last year -- is not only returning to the NHRA Pro Mod wars in 2014 but he will do so with a turbocharged powerplant in a new Jerry Bickel-built race car.

Reportedly Smith will race both nitrous powered and turbocharged cars this year. This isn’t the first time Smith has tried to get away from his nitrous roots. He ran a supercharged Pro Mod for a while a few years back before parking it in favor of the nitrous-injected variety.

Romine and ‘Man O’ War’ back on track

Two-time (2009-2010) DRO AA/FC Challenge National Champion Paul Romine is returning to AA/FC nitro racing for the 2014 season. Romine, who sold his complete Mustang AA/FC race operation after the end of the 2012 drag racing season to fellow Hoosier Bruce Litton, has bought back the Mike Spitzer-built Mustang Funny Car along with all of the parts and pieces and has already bought a truck/trailer combo to haul the race car in.

Romine has rehired Mike Cavalieri as his tuner and has already started ordering the necessary parts for a summer of racing. Romine told the Agent that he plans to return to the DRO series, but, knowing Romine, if his car is running good the rig could pull into any track on any given race weekend.

Victory NSS schedule announced

Series Director Chris Schneider has released the 2014 schedule for the Victory Nostalgia Super Stock series.

May 9-10: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

June 7-8: Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, IA

July 5-6: Eddyville Raceway Park, Eddyville, IA

Aug. 22-23: Cordova Dragway Park, Cordova, IL

Sept. 13-14: Gateway Motorsports Park

Oct. 4-5: Byron Dragway, Byron, IL

For more information contact Schneider at victorynss@yahoo.com.