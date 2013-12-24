Gateway track and racers give Garcia quite a send-off



Chris Garcia was the very definition of the term “hardcore drag racer”. The news of the 52-year-old’s sudden passing on Christmas Eve rocked the tight knit drag racing community within the greater metropolitan area of St. Louis, and his wake on Friday, Dec. 27, was attended by hundreds of members of his drag racing “family”.

However, Garcia was no ordinary individual and plans were quickly formulated to give him a send-off like no other. Editor at Large, Bret Kepner, shares the day with us at www.dragracingonline.com.

A tip of the Agent’s fedora to Kepner, Chris Blair and the crew of Gateway Motorsports Park and all the racers involved.

Shutdown transmitter RECOMMENDED for NMCA, NMRA events

As part of the ProMedia Competition Department's continuing efforts to enhance safety at their NMCA, NMCA WEST and NMRA events, an Electrimotion Shutdown Transmitter will be in use at all 2014 events across the country. The installation of the Electrimotion safety device is highly recommended for all Pro Mod competitors in the upcoming season. The device, when used in conjunction with the Electrimotion Safety Box, will automatically shut off fuel and ignition as well as deploy the parachutes once the vehicle has passed the finish line (if the driver has not done so already). The system activates when the car passes the wall-mounted transmitter just past the finish line.

"As part of our ProPledge initiative to our competitors and fans, we felt it was important to invest and implement the transmitter at our races and recommend the safety device for Pro Mod racers," said Rollie Miller, ProMedia National Event Director. "Our tech department will have the system installed at every event beginning with the NMRA race in Bradenton, Florida, on March 6-9.

These are the same safety devices required by the NHRA for Pro Mod competitors. Complete product information and listings can be found at Electrimotion, the company that manufactures these safety devices, or contact Dave Lehay at 740-362-0251 or dave@electrimotion.com.

Parts Plus returns to sponsor Clay Millican/ Dexter Tuttle Fueler

Parts Plus has reached an agreement to remain the primary sponsor of Top Fuel driver Clay Millican for a fourth straight NHRA season, said Mike Lambert, president of the Automotive Distribution Network.

“We’re pleased to announce our continued sponsorship of Clay Millican as the Parts Plus Top Fuel team gears up for a championship run in the 2014 NHRA Mello Yello Series,” Lambert said. “Complemented by a first-rate motorsports marketing program, which includes nationwide hospitality events and promotional opportunities with our primary manufacturer partners, our ongoing partnership with Millican ensures that our Parts Plus members continue to effectively reach the end user—the professional who throws away the box.”

This year the Parts Plus Top Fuel team joined Tuttle Motorsports (TMS) as Dexter Tuttle returns to Top Fuel Racing. “We are very happy to have Clay driving our Top Fuel car in 2014,” said Tuttle, a motorsports veteran who owns two Texas-based firms near Fort Worth. “We have all new parts we recently acquired from Don Schumacher Racing, and having a great driver in Clay Millican is a great way to return to the sport."