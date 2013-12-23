We’re on vacation!

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, Festivus or nothing at all, we wish you peace and happiness during the holiday season and for the coming year. We’ve had enough on-track racing and off-track drama to last us for a while. Today will be the Agent’s last 1320 posting until Jan. 2, 2014 (unless something REALLY exciting happens.)

Enjoy the time with your family, take some quiet time for yourself, and try to do something nice for someone else and remember when in doubt do a burnout!

Racin’ and Rappin’



Here’s a little extra entertainment for you. The guy who did this 7-minute video is a darn good bracket racer. Watching the techniques, the bump downs on the dragster, the throttle ripping... all trying to BE-00 & TAKE-00.

Hunter moves into Synoil TAFC seat

Top Alcohol driver Greg Hunter will be taking over driving duties of the Geoff Goodwin-owned Synoil Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car. Hunter will fill the seat previously occupied by three-time NHRA Heritage Series Funny Car champion Jason Rupert, who will compete in IHRA's Prostalgia Funny Car class in 2014.

“I'm very excited to join the Synoil Racing team and get back in a supercharged, methanol-burning Funny Car. Jason did a great job driving the car for the past few seasons, so I have some big shoes to fill. I'm looking forward to the challenge,” said Hunter, who drove Kenny Gilmour's ExactAir Top Alcohol Dragster for the past two seasons.

“With Jason Rupert's departure to run his own car, we are very fortunate to have a great driver of Greg's caliber join our team. We wish Jason continued success in his endeavor and welcome Greg and his family to Synoil Racing,” said Geoff Goodwin, owner of the Synoil Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car team.

The Wyoming driver and the Synoil Energy Services Top Alcohol Funny Car team will run a full schedule of west coast NHRA LODRS national and regional events in 2014.